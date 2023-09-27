Assam: 1.15kg of heroin seized in Cachar district

Assam Police on September 26 recovered 1.15 kg of suspected heroin in Cachar’s Sonai area of the state, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The seizure was made after receiving inputs, Assam Police in Cachar district intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband items hidden inside the vehicle.

During the search operation, police also nabbed three persons in the incident.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter X, Sarma congratulated the police.

Grateful for the unwavering leadership of Hon'ble CM Shri @himantabiswa Sir in the battle against drug trafficking.



Your guiding hand has been instrumental in strengthening Assam Police's efforts to make our State safer.@DGPAssamPolice @gpsinghips @HardiSpeaks https://t.co/OuE7vWGmyf — Assam Police (@assampolice) September 27, 2023

“Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai. The police nabbed three persons in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice! he wrote X.