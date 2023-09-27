34 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
type here...

Assam: 1.15kg of heroin seized in Cachar district

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Assam Police on September 26 recovered 1.15 kg of suspected heroin in Cachar’s Sonai area of the state, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The seizure was made after receiving inputs, Assam Police in Cachar district intercepted a vehicle and recovered the contraband items hidden inside the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

During the search operation, police also nabbed three persons in the incident.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter X, Sarma congratulated the police.

“Acting on a tip off, @cacharpolice intercepted a vehicle and recovered 88 soap boxes containing 1.15 kg of suspected heroin at Kabuganj, Sonai. The police nabbed three persons in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice! he wrote X.

7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers
7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
10 Most Iconic Lovers in History
Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon
Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon
Loudest Animals on Earth
Loudest Animals on Earth
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nagaland government imposes restriction on vehicular movement following death of two...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Best Assam National Parks for Nature Lovers 8 Vegetables to Improve Your Eye Health 10 Most Iconic Lovers in History Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In Blue Bodycon Loudest Animals on Earth