Assam: 11 child labourers rescued from Guwahati’s Maligaon, Pandu area

Guwahati, Oct 10: In a significant operation, 11 child labourers were rescued from various businesses in Maligaon and Pandu, Guwahati, on October 10. The District Task Force, with assistance from Jalukbari Police, executed the operation.

The children, working for several days in return for minimal wages, were rescued from different commercial establishments. In July, a similar operation resulted in the rescue of a child labourer from a residential house in Guwahati’s Ghoramara area.

The operation was based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The Child Line and Basistha police rescued the minor from the house.

A woman named Purabi allegedly bought the minor from Udalguri, promising her employment in an NGO. The minor hails from Bahipukhuri Tea Estate. Reports suggest that the accused had engaged in similar illegal activities, luring children with job promises, in the past.