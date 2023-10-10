28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Assam: 11 child labourers rescued from Guwahati’s Maligaon, Pandu area

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 10: In a significant operation, 11 child labourers were rescued from various businesses in Maligaon and Pandu, Guwahati, on October 10. The District Task Force, with assistance from Jalukbari Police, executed the operation.

- Advertisement -

The children, working for several days in return for minimal wages, were rescued from different commercial establishments. In July, a similar operation resulted in the rescue of a child labourer from a residential house in Guwahati’s Ghoramara area.

The operation was based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. The Child Line and Basistha police rescued the minor from the house.

A woman named Purabi allegedly bought the minor from Udalguri, promising her employment in an NGO. The minor hails from Bahipukhuri Tea Estate. Reports suggest that the accused had engaged in similar illegal activities, luring children with job promises, in the past.

 

Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
7 Rare Flowers From Around The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Man arrested for raping class 8 student

The Hills Times - 0
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks 10 Wonderful Dancing Birds In The World 10 Most Colourful Mountains in The World 7 Rare Flowers From Around The World