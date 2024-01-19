Assam: 15 houses gutted in major fire in Morigaon, 2 injured

HT Digital,

Morigaon, Jan 19: A massive fire erupted in Lahorighat, Morigaon district, Assam, injuring two people and causing damage to properties worth lakhs, as reported on Friday. The fire reportedly started around 11:30 pm on Thursday in Borkhawol village.

Approximately 15 houses were engulfed in the fire, resulting in injuries to two individuals, identified as Abul Kasem and Mainuddin.

The fire caused extensive damage, including the loss of livestock, and properties worth lakhs of rupees.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene immediately following the incident to carry out rescue operations and extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.