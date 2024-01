HT Digital,

Bongaigaon, Jan 19: In a successful crackdown on banned cough syrups, Assam Police in Bongaigaon on January 19 seized 1770 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup from a Bolero pick up van.

As per reports, the seizure was made during a naka checking by Jogighopa police following which the bottles were seized from the bolero pick up van.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and necessary legal actions being initiated.

The arrested person has been identified as Hafizur Rahman.

