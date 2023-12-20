15 C
Assam: 18-year-old woman among 3 held by STF on charges of drugs peddling

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 20: Three habitual drug peddlers, including a woman, were detained during a raid in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati, on Wednesday, according to officials.

The operation was executed by the special task force (STF) Assam on KC Sen Road, under the jurisdiction of the Paltan Bazar Police Station. The officials recovered 13 vials of suspected heroin, weighing 16.5 grams, a TVS NTORQ scooty with the registration number AS 01 FN 7341, a mobile phone, and Rs 60,000 in cash during the raid.

The detainees were identified as Mahiesh Naidu, 33, from Maligaon, Asod Ali, 24, and Fatima Khatoon, 18, both from Kalapahar. Legal proceedings against the three have been initiated and they are currently being interrogated, added the officials.

