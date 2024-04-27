Assam: 2 armed miscreants arrested by Guwahati police for terrorizing locals

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 27: During the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, police in Guwahati apprehended two armed miscreants on Saturday.

The Panbazar Police confirmed that the individuals were causing terror in their locality and were caught in the act.

The accused, Debajit Deori and Ajay Biswakarma from Dhemaji’s Silapathar, were found to have several other crimes registered against them in Guwahati.

The police seized three live rounds of 7.65 mm bullets from them, but the firearms they allegedly used are yet to be recovered.