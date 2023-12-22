22 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 22, 2023
Assam: 2 arrested by Guwahati Police in fake land document racket

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 22: The Guwahati Police have apprehended two individuals, Pradyut Saikia and Debojit Nath, on the suspicion of creating forged land documents and duping people.

Reports suggest that the pair have been involved in the production of fake PAN cards, which were then used to generate counterfeit land documents.

It is alleged that they have swindled numerous individuals over an extended period, amassing substantial sums of money.

The accused are currently being held by the Dispur Police, with FIRs lodged against them at various police stations. Saikia is believed to have used his own photo to create the fraudulent PAN cards, which he then used to claim land ownership. He would then transfer the power of attorney to Nath.

The pair are accused of running a land selling racket, exchanging land for large amounts of money. There have also been accusations levelled at an investigating officer who allegedly granted Nath bail in exchange for money.

Nath has claimed that several officers from the District Commissioner’s office, including the Sub-registrar, are implicated in the scam. He alleges that he was used by these officers to carry out tasks in exchange for money.

