Assam: 2 dead, 3 injured in truck-car collision in Barpeta

HT Digital,

Barpeta, Oct 5: Two individuals lost their lives while three others suffered severe injuries in a significant road mishap in Assam’s Barpeta district on Thursday morning. The mishap resulted from a head-on collision between a speeding dumper truck and an Alto vehicle at Simlaguri area.

The deceased have been identified as Ritumoni Roy and Nirmal Das, while the injured are Jitumoni Roy, Dipjyoti Roy and Juwel Jyoti Roy. The injured were rushed to Barpeta Medical College Hospital.

In another tragic incident, a class 9 student named Farhina Begum was killed by a speeding truck at Teok in Assam’s Jorhat district. The girl was attempting to cross the road when the truck with registration number ‘AS-01-DD-1887’ hit her. The truck was heading towards Sivasagar. Local residents detained the driver and the truck post the incident, and Teok police arrived at the scene to manage the situation.