Assam: 2 from Kerala apprehended at Guwahati railway station with Rs 1 crore cash

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 13: Two individuals, identified as Amesh Mohanan and Jiju Jonny, were apprehended at Guwahati Railway Station with over Rs 1 crore in cash, according to reports on Friday.

The duo were travelling on the Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Superfast Express 22504 and were arrested during regular search operations conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) when the train stopped in Guwahati.

The seized cash has been reported to be in their possession. The individuals, believed to be from Ernakulam in Kerala, are currently under interrogation by the GRP.