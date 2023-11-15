22 C
Assam: 2 gamblers caught red-handed while gambling in Bijni

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Bijni, Nov 15: Continuing their crackdown on illegal gambling, Assam Police arrested two gamblers in Chirang district during a late-night operation.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the operation was carried out at the Panbari area in Bijni, located in Chirang district, under the supervision of the Officer-in-Charge (IC) of the Panbari Police Station, Sadhan Dutta.

The police caught the accused red-handed while gambling. The arrestees have been identified as Kajol Sarkar (29) and Manik Debnath (24). The police seized three mobile phones, playing cards and Rs 3,200 in cash.

According to sources, the gamblers were present at the spot and gambling with others.

