Guwahati
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Assam: 2 including woman dead in major accident in Bokajan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Bokajan, Nov 29: A fatal road accident in Bokajan, Assam resulted in two casualties, including a woman, on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred when a four-wheeler collided head-on with a truck. The impact resulted in the immediate death of two occupants of the car.

The victims, identified as the driver and a passenger of the Alto car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another female passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Updates on the situation are anticipated.

