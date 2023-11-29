Assam: 2 including woman dead in major accident in Bokajan

HT Digital,

Bokajan, Nov 29: A fatal road accident in Bokajan, Assam resulted in two casualties, including a woman, on Wednesday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the accident occurred when a four-wheeler collided head-on with a truck. The impact resulted in the immediate death of two occupants of the car.

The victims, identified as the driver and a passenger of the Alto car, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another female passenger sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Updates on the situation are anticipated.