Assam: 2 including woman held with contraband items in Khanapara, cash seized

Guwahati, Nov 25: Two individuals, including a woman, were detained in Guwahati’s Khanapara on Saturday, with approximately 81.5 grams of heroin confiscated following operations.

The operations were carried out by the Special Task Force (STF), Assam near the Khanapara bus stand.

The detainees, identified as Mofiz Ali (26) and Manjila Khatoon (22), were found in possession of 63 vials of suspected heroin, two mobile phones, Rs 3000 in cash, and eight empty vials. A case has been registered and an investigation is currently underway.