Assam: 3 accused arrested in Guwahati missing students case sent to 14-day judicial custody

HT Digital,

Guwahati. Feb 16: Three accused individuals linked to the case of a missing schoolgirl in Guwahati have been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

The accused were presented before the Kamrup Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Guwahati and will be produced again after the conclusion of their custody period.

The accused, Madhab Das, Arun Das, and Rahul Kalita, underwent medical examinations. The missing girls, Madhusmita Baishya and Bandita Bhomik, were found in Tihu.

According to police reports, the girls were victims of human trafficking and were transported from Guwahati to Tihu by Madhab Das.

In Tihu, they were reportedly housed at Junumoni Ramchiary’s residence, who is the sister of Arun Das.

Madhab, who is visually impaired and sings on train platforms, is currently being interrogated by the police. Madhab and Arun were arrested in Tihu, Nalbari district, while Rahul was apprehended by the Noonmati Police.