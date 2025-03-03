30 C
Assam: 3 Arrested in South Salmara for Rs 20 Crore Crypto Scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: As part of a wide-ranging crackdown against cybercrime, three individuals were arrested for running a large crypto currency scam at Fakirganj Police Station locality in the South Salmara Mankachar district.

The nighttime raid on the night of March 1 was conducted by DySP, DySP (B), and SI (P) Ishan Jyoti Saikia along with assistance from Kharuabandha outpost personnel in charge of ASP Headquarters.

The arrested individuals are Asadul Islam (25), Hashanur Zaman (28), and Kobad Ali Mollah (28). They had apparently been operating an illegal money scheme known as RSN Crypto Currency Token that defrauded more than 2,000 individuals in Assam and its neighboring state Meghalaya.

As per police officials, all victims were convinced to invest a minimum of Rs 50,000, and the total amount of money misused is estimated between Rs 10-20 crore. The accused had lured investors with a website link where they assured a 2 per cent return through the so-called RSN game, which later proved to be a crypto fraud.

The probe identified that the cybercriminals converted Indian Rupees into US Dollar Tokens (USDT) by using online payment apps such as PhonePe and Paytm, as well as Chinese crypto exchange platforms such as Binance.

The converted funds were further transmitted to unknown overseas entities. Moreover, they sublet bank accounts to other cybercriminals around the country between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 every month per account.

Eight mobile phones, two laptops, and eleven SIM cards with the vital evidence were seized by authorities during the operation. The detained persons confessed their role in the scam, involving manipulating crypto rates and forcing people to invest at gunpoint. Another prime suspect, Hekmot Ali Sarkar, is thought to be the mastermind behind the fraud and is at present on the run, with attempts being made to track him down.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) was approached during the probe, which followed the URL links of the scam to China. The scam website was hosted on Amazon servers.

FIR has been registered, and the accused are in custody of the police as the probe continues. Police have requested that citizens remain vigilant against such investment schemes and inform the cybercrime helpline in case of any suspicious activity.

