Assam: 3 drivers kidnapped from Dima Hasao quarry by armed men

HT Digital,

Dima Hasao, Dec 2: Three drivers employed at a quarry in Dima Hasao, Assam were reportedly kidnapped on Saturday by unidentified armed men. Two of the drivers operated backhoe loaders and the third a dumper.

The incident took place at Joypur Aina Chara. The assailants fired shots in the air, causing panic among the labourers. Amidst the chaos, they kidnapped the three drivers and fled. The police were alerted and a search operation was initiated, but no progress has been made yet.

Two of the kidnapped drivers are from Udarbond in Cachar district and the third is from Aina Chara. Officials suspect a banned insurgent group’s involvement, but all possibilities are being considered.

This incident follows a series of similar unreported kidnappings at the quarry. No militant organisation has claimed responsibility yet. Further details are awaited.