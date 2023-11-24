22 C
Assam: 3 GMCH students expelled while 15 face disciplinary action following brawl at Guwahati bar

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: Three students from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been expelled from the institution for six months and indefinitely from the hostel, following their involvement in a bar brawl in Guwahati.

The students confessed to drinking at the bar. The expelled students are Subhrangshu Saikia, an intern from Golaghat; Shashanka Kashyap, a final year student from Mangaldoi; and Hrishikesh Bipaksha, a third year student from Hojai.

The brawl occurred at a bar in Guwahati’s Christian Basti area around 7:30 pm on Thursday. Reports suggest that the students, who were from Hostel No. 4, were accused of getting drunk and attacking the bar manager.

Following the incident, 15 other students from the GMCH arrived at the bar. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against 15 other inmates of the same hostel, who have been expelled from the hostel for three months. The bar management sustained critical injuries in the clash.

