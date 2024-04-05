Assam: 3 students drown in Brahmaputra while taking bath near Choonsali, bodies recovered

HT Digital,

Guwahati, April 5: In a tragic incident in Guwahati, three young individuals lost their lives after drowning in the Brahmaputra River. The heartbreaking event occurred near the Choonsali picnic spot in the Noonmati area on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Identified as Devajit Bhuyan, Kukil Kalita, and Rahul Das, their bodies were discovered submerged in the river. Following their disappearance, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated a rescue operation, ultimately retrieving their lifeless bodies.

The incident has left their families and the community devastated and in disbelief. Initial reports suggest that the trio ventured too close to the river’s edge, where they succumbed to the dangerous currents.

Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths. The deceased were residents of Amiya Nagar in Chandmari.

As the city mourns the loss of these young souls, concerns arise about safety measures along the riverbanks and the necessity for increased vigilance to prevent such tragedies in the future.