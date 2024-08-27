27 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
Assam: 32 deaths reported due to JE, malaria in June, July

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Aug 26: Nearly 1,100 cases of Japanese Encephalitis, malaria and dengue have been reported across Assam in June and July this year and of the patients, 32 have died, officials said.

According to state Health and Family Welfare Department’s data, a total of 424 Japanese encephalitis cases were detected in June and July across the state.

“Out of that, 48 cases were detected in June and 376 were reported in July. One patient died in June and 28 lost their lives in July,” an official of the department said, citing the data.

In case of malaria, 166 cases were reported in June and 187 in July. In June, three people died due to the disease, as per the records.

In June, 80 people tested positive for dengue across the state, while 214 cases of the disease were detected in July. There was no report of any death due to dengue.

As per official records, the Health Department is undertaking several steps to control the spread of the disease, caused by mosquito bites.

The government has conducted fogging across the state, especially in the targetted areas. Also, larvicidal spraying has been carried out, while larvivorous fishes were released in different drains to contain breeding of the mosquitoes. (PTI)

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
