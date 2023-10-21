Assam: 4 dead in separate accidents on Saptami

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 21: The joyous occasion of Durga Puja’s first day was tainted by a series of accidents across Assam and Guwahati, leading to four fatalities and multiple injuries. A significant accident occurred in Guwahati’s Basistha where two city buses collided head-on.

The incident, which took place near Basistha Chariali, did not immediately report any injuries or fatalities. Basistha Police quickly gained control over the situation. In a separate incident in Assam’s Chirang, two people lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a stationary tanker at Nehalgaon near Basugaon town.

The deceased, identified as Kanistha Rai and Kapil Rai, were uncle and nephew. The accident sparked unrest among the locals. In Barpeta’s Bhawanipur, a hit and run accident claimed the life of a fourth-grade employee of Bhawanipur Anchalik College while he was returning home from work.

Lastly, a collision between two trucks on national highway 15 in Assam’s Helem resulted in one death and three injuries. The identities of the deceased and injured remain unknown. The injured have been transported to a nearby infirmary.