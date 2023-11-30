Assam: 4 Hawala operators including one journo and cop nabbed in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 30: Four individuals have been detained and cash amounting to Rs 37,80,000 has been confiscated in relation to alleged hawala transactions in Guwahati on Thursday, according to Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah.

The raids were a continuation of a previous seizure in Athgaon on November 21, where two individuals were captured with a substantial sum of cash.

Barah revealed that post the initial seizure, they received information about additional money at the same location, leading to the detention of a man named Khairul Haque from Hajo and the seizure of Rs 7,50,000 from his home.

Following Haque’s confession, three more individuals were apprehended, including Sub-Inspector Mubarak Ali of the Bharalu Police Station, journalist Toufique Uddin Ahmed, and another unnamed individual. The investigation is currently ongoing.