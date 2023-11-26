19 C
Assam: 4 including Goalpara OC ‘Reserve Closed’ for permititng gambling event

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: Four policemen in Assam’s Goalpara district have landed in trouble due to their involvement in corrupt practices, reports revealed on Sunday.

The officer-in-charge of the Dhumerghat police outpost under Lakhipur police station in Goalpara, along with four other personnel, were closed to the reserves. Since Nitu Baruah assumed the role of officer-in-charge at the Dhumerghat outpost, the area has witnessed a series of chaotic incidents.

Baruah is accused of conspiring with various groups, including gamblers, to organize a large-scale gambling event in exchange for a hefty personal gain. He is also reported to have ruled with an iron fist, arresting and brutally assaulting those who did not comply with his demands.

This has led to several individuals sustaining serious injuries over time. Fed up with his behavior, a group of citizens approached the superintendent of police (SP) V V Rakesh Reddy in the Goalpara district.

