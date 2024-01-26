16 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 26, 2024
Assam: 4 picnicers seriously injured after miscreants attack group in Mangaldoi

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Mangaldoi, Jan 26: A peaceful evening was disrupted in Assam’s Mangaldoi when an unexpected attack by unidentified individuals left at least four people severely injured on Friday.

The attack took place in the 40th ward of Mowamari village, located in the Mangaldoi subdivision of Assam’s Darrang district. According to an eyewitness, their group of 11 was ambushed by approximately 20 miscreants.

The attackers also vandalised the group’s vehicle. One of the injured, Sanjiv Kumar Nath, was transported to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati for advanced medical attention, where he is currently in a critical condition.

In response to the incident, local law enforcement arrived at the scene upon being informed of the attack. Officials have initiated an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits, assuring that justice will be served.

