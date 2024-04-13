23 C
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Assam: 5 injured after head-on collision on Mirza-Chandubi road

HT Digital,

Mirza, April 13: Tragedy struck on first day of Goru Bihu celebrations in Assam, with five persons suffering severe injuries in a direct collision between two motorcycles on the Mirza-Chandubi road.

The accident involved two motorcycles, bearing registration numbers AS 25N 9738 and AS 01DF 8417, disturbing the festive mood.

It is reported that one bike was carrying two additional passengers, while the other had one pillion rider when the accident happened.

The injured individuals, identified as Baharul Islam, Azizur Haque, and Manwar Ali from Palashbari, Kamrup district, and Basanta Das and Pawan Das from Natun Basti, Gosaihat in Kamrup district, are currently receiving medical attention.

Pawan Das and Baharul Islam, reported to be in critical condition, are being promptly shifted to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for further medical assistance.

