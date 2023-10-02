Assam: 51 kg ganja recovered from BSF embossed trunk, two held in Karimganj

HT Digital,

Karimganj, Oct 2: Assam Police seized approximately 51 kg of ganja near the Assam-Tripura border at the Churaibari locality on Monday morning.

Acting on information received, the Churaibari in charge led the operation, during which a car bearing the registration number AS 11EC-4166 was searched.

The ganja was found in four packets hidden within a metal trunk box near the checkpoint. Interestingly, the box carried the name of the Border Security Force (BSF) embossed on it.

Two individuals, the driver and another accomplice, were arrested on charges of smuggling the ganja.

They have been identified as Bodiut Zaman and Anisul Islam, both residents of Guwahati. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the smugglers had planned to transport the ganja from Agartala to Guwahati. A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

