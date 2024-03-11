22 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...

Assam: 6 apprehended in Dhubri for alleged involvement in child marriage case

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dhubri, March 11: Six individuals have been apprehended by the Dhubri police for their alleged involvement in facilitating a child marriage incident in Kathaldi Ward 3 in Bilasipara.

- Advertisement -

The arrest follows reports of a minor girl being married off with the help of several individuals from the Kokrajhar district.

Moinuddin Haque, the groom aged over 40, along with Mainal Haque, Rahman Mandal, Akbar Ali Khan, and Iman Ali, all residents of Hekaipara village in Kokrajhar district, were among those apprehended.

Additionally, Safoor Rahman, who represented the bride’s side, was also detained. Notably, the marriage took place in the absence of the girl’s parents.

The Bilasipara police have strengthened their campaign against child marriage, with an emphasis on preventing similar tragedies in the region. All apprehended individuals were kept in custody at the Bilasipara police station.

6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Congress targets Centre over CAA implementation, says, “all promises broken”

The Hills Times - 0
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India 7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians