Assam: 6 apprehended in Dhubri for alleged involvement in child marriage case

HT Digital,

Dhubri, March 11: Six individuals have been apprehended by the Dhubri police for their alleged involvement in facilitating a child marriage incident in Kathaldi Ward 3 in Bilasipara.

- Advertisement -

The arrest follows reports of a minor girl being married off with the help of several individuals from the Kokrajhar district.

Moinuddin Haque, the groom aged over 40, along with Mainal Haque, Rahman Mandal, Akbar Ali Khan, and Iman Ali, all residents of Hekaipara village in Kokrajhar district, were among those apprehended.

Additionally, Safoor Rahman, who represented the bride’s side, was also detained. Notably, the marriage took place in the absence of the girl’s parents.

The Bilasipara police have strengthened their campaign against child marriage, with an emphasis on preventing similar tragedies in the region. All apprehended individuals were kept in custody at the Bilasipara police station.