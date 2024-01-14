Assam: 6400 kg of smuggled sugar seized on Indo-Bangladesh border

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 14: The Border Security Force (BSF) troops of Guwahati Frontier intercepted and seized a large quantity of sugar destined for illegal trade on the Indo-Bangladesh border.

- Advertisement -

On January 14, 2024, the 45th Battalion BSF conducted a boat patrol along the Brahmaputra River near Sukhchar – Khagrachar riverine Channel, PS-Sukhchar, Distt- South Salamara Mankachar (Assam).

They prevented a smuggling attempt, confiscating 6400 kg of sugar, valued at Rs 2.56 lakh, intended for trafficking from India to Bangladesh.

The seized contraband is being handed over to the nearest customs office for further legal proceedings. The Indo-Bangladesh border has been a frequent location for trans-border criminal activities.