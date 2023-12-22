Assam: 71 driving licences suspended in Kokrajhar district for a period of 3 months for traffic violations

HT Digital,

Kokrajhar, Dec 22: The Department of Transport has suspended 71 driving licences in Kokrajhar district for a period of three months due to violations of the Motor Vehicles Act and associated rules.

This move is part of the government’s commitment to curb the escalating trend of rash and dangerous driving, and to ensure strict adherence to traffic laws.

The Assam government’s penalties for traffic rule violations reflect a firm stance, with initial offenders facing potential fines of up to Rs. 10,000 and a possible six-month imprisonment.

Repeat offenders face even harsher penalties, with fines climbing to Rs. 15,000 and imprisonment up to two years. This stringent penalty system aims to deter reckless driving and prioritise the safety of all road users.