Assam: ACS summoned by SIT in APSC cash-for-job scam, asked to appear on Nov 28

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 26: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has issued an order to Tridib Rai (ACS) in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, according to sources on Sunday.

Rai has been summoned to appear before the SIT on November 28. The SIT has reportedly gathered exclusive information about Rai’s involvement in the scam, and his name was mentioned in the inquiry report of Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission.

On November 22, 34 civil servants were arrested in connection with the 2014 APSC scam. The officers, apprehended from different locations, were brought to Guwahati by the SIT for further investigation.

Two of the arrested officers, Shahjahan Sarkar and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah, were remanded to five days police custody by the court of the chief judicial magistrate.