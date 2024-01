HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 31: A special National Integration Camp will be held at the Assam Agricultural University campus here from February 1 to 12.

- Advertisement -

An NCC press release stated that in the camp organised by NCC Group Headquarters on behalf of NCC Directorate, NER, 600 cadets from 17 NCC Directorates across the country are scheduled to participate. The camp has been organised to promote the rich culture and heritage of Assam as well as the north-eastern region.