Assam: AHSEC to begin registration process for HS exams on Nov 1

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 21: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced that registration for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024 will commence on November 1, 2023.

The Controller of Examinations, AHSEC revealed this in an official notification. The HS exams 2024 are scheduled for February and March. Online applications will be open from November 1 and will close on November 30, 2023.

Principals of all institutions under the Council’s jurisdiction are requested to inform their students about the online application process to ensure everyone is included. The notification stated, ‘The Council is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2024 in February/March, 2024. The online application process will start from November 1, 2023 and will close on November 30, 2023.’

The notification also added that the online application portal will be opened in due course and institutions will be notified. Exam and centre fees will be waived for students from government, provincialised, recognised venture schools or colleges whose parental income from all sources is Rs 2,00,000 or less. Registrations can be done on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.