26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 21, 2023
type here...

Assam: AHSEC to begin registration process for HS exams on Nov 1

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 21: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced that registration for the Higher Secondary (HS) examinations 2024 will commence on November 1, 2023.

- Advertisement -

The Controller of Examinations, AHSEC revealed this in an official notification. The HS exams 2024 are scheduled for February and March. Online applications will be open from November 1 and will close on November 30, 2023.

Principals of all institutions under the Council’s jurisdiction are requested to inform their students about the online application process to ensure everyone is included. The notification stated, ‘The Council is planning to hold the Higher Secondary Final Examination-2024 in February/March, 2024. The online application process will start from November 1, 2023 and will close on November 30, 2023.’

The notification also added that the online application portal will be opened in due course and institutions will be notified. Exam and centre fees will be waived for students from government, provincialised, recognised venture schools or colleges whose parental income from all sources is Rs 2,00,000 or less. Registrations can be done on the official website ahsec.assam.gov.in.

10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India
10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam cop flees stripping his uniform after vigilance team raids police...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Places To Visit In North East India Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop