Assam: AIUDF president Ajmal claims BJP dependent on Muslim votes

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 10: Badruddin Ajmal, President of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), stated at a press conference in Goalpara that the BJP’s chance of forming the central government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections largely depends on securing Muslim votes.

- Advertisement -

Accompanied by party leaders, Ajmal revealed that Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had suggested securing at least 10 percent of the votes from Muslim areas to form the government.

Ajmal extended an invitation to Muslims and noted that AIUDF had advised its members and supporters against voting for the BJP. In November, Ajmal disclosed that AIUDF had allocated 11 seats to the Congress to combat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The AIUDF will contest in Dhubri, Nagaon, and Karimganj seats, and support the INDIA bloc. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday to chair key party meetings in the state, planning for the upcoming elections.

Assam currently has nine MPs from the BJP, three from the Congress, one from AIUDF, and an independent candidate representing one seat.