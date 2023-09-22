Assam: AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi offers tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma in Kokrajhar Assam Jatiya Parishad president

Lurinjyoti Gogoi on September 22 offered tributes to Bodofa Upendera Nath Brahma at his Samadhi in Kokrajhar’s Thulungapuri Dotma.

Accorded a warm welcome by the people of Kokrajhar, Lurinjyoti Gogoi was touched by the humbleness and the rich display of cultural attributes during his official tour to the region.

Gogoi while addressing the media recalled the major contributions made by Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of All Bodo Student Union (ABSU) and his supreme sacrifice made fighting for the cause of the Bodo community and other downtrodden communities of the state.

The AJP leader will be in Kokrajhar for two days programme where he will be addressing a party meet besides meet intellectuals of Kokrajhar and it’s adjoining areas as a run up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It needs mention here, the president of Asom Jatiya Parishad Lurinjyoti Gogoi and his party workers began the “Ek Asom Yatra” from Dhubri Netai Dhubani Ghat on September 21.

Gogoi along with his party workers and supporting organisations participated in the walking journey of Assam.

Gogoi hopes to bring the people of the state united through this unique walk, beginning his walk from Dhubri that will end on the other side of the East, thus aiming for a new dawn.