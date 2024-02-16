19 C
Assam: APCC removes Golaghat Congress President for engaging in anti-party activities, issues show cause notice

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Feb 16: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has executed an immediate release of Golaghat District Congress President Dadu Taye from his duties, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

This action follows reports of Taye conducting a meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Biswajit Phukan. APCC President Bhupen Bora has relieved Taye, expressing his belief that Taye should have involved the Congress and notified higher authorities before taking such actions.

Taye has been given a show cause notice, demanding a response within 72 hours to justify why he should not be dismissed from the party. In the meantime, Golap Saikia has been appointed as the acting president of the Golaghat district Congress.

