Assam: APDCL engineer attacked while on duty in Mariani

An engineer from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), identified as Nilotpal Barman, was assaulted during his duty in Mariani, Assam, on Thursday.

HT Digital,

Mariani, Oct 5: An engineer from Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL), identified as Nilotpal Barman, was assaulted during his duty in Mariani, Assam, on Thursday.

Reports state that Barman was part of an APDCL team that had visited Nakachari Morongial village in Mariani, Jorhat district, to conduct an operation against several suspects following power theft reports in the area.

However, he was attacked by a group of villagers with sticks and machetes. Post the incident, APDCL lodged a complaint at the Mariani Police Station, naming Suren Duwara as the mob leader who attacked their personnel.

