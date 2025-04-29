31.6 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
type here...

Assam Arrests 24 for Pro-Pakistan Supporters After Pahalgam Attack; Opposition MLA Detained

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: Assam authorities have arrested 24 individuals for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the updated arrest tally in a post on X at 7:30 pm, declaring, “24 Anti-Nationals are behind the bars now.”

Related Posts:

Among those arrested is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition party AIUDF, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly making remarks defending Pakistan’s involvement in the attack.

Earlier, on April 28, Sarma had announced that 22 people had been taken into custody. The latest arrests were made in Assam’s Sribhumi and Kamrup districts.

Warning of stricter action, Sarma stated that the National Security Act (NSA) could be invoked against the detainees if deemed necessary.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to the media, he asserted, “There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations, and we must remain like that.”

The arrests come as part of a broader crackdown in the aftermath of the deadly terror strike near Baisaran in Pahalgam.

View all stories
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers
Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Man Arrested for Domestic Violence in Rare Matrimonial Cruelty Case in...

The Hills Times -
10 Charming Hill Stations in East India Perfect for a Summer Escape 10 Most Iconic Monuments Built by Indian Kings 5 Underrated Beaches in South India You Need to Discover 10 Offbeat Weekend Getaways Near Bengaluru For A Crowd-Free Escape Enjoy The Beauty Of Northeast With These10 Hidden Gems For Nature Lovers