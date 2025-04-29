Assam Arrests 24 for Pro-Pakistan Supporters After Pahalgam Attack; Opposition MLA Detained

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 29: Assam authorities have arrested 24 individuals for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the updated arrest tally in a post on X at 7:30 pm, declaring, “24 Anti-Nationals are behind the bars now.”

Among those arrested is Aminul Islam, an MLA from the opposition party AIUDF, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly making remarks defending Pakistan’s involvement in the attack.

Earlier, on April 28, Sarma had announced that 22 people had been taken into custody. The latest arrests were made in Assam’s Sribhumi and Kamrup districts.

Warning of stricter action, Sarma stated that the National Security Act (NSA) could be invoked against the detainees if deemed necessary.

Speaking to the media, he asserted, “There are no similarities between Bharat and Pakistan. The two countries are enemy nations, and we must remain like that.”

The arrests come as part of a broader crackdown in the aftermath of the deadly terror strike near Baisaran in Pahalgam.