Assam: Arunachali woman sexually assaulted in moving Uber, driver arrested

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 20: A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in an Uber cab in Guwahati, according to reports on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The alleged incident occurred near an Indian Oil petrol pump, when the woman was commuting from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station, leading to the arrest of the driver from Zoo Road. The accused, identified as Moslem Ali, is a resident of Nagarberra.

The complaint stated that the driver, under the guise of refuelling the vehicle, sexually molested the woman on a deserted road at night.

The victim is said to be a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. The Uber cab, with registration number AS 25 CC 1847, has been seized by the police.

- Advertisement -