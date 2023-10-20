Assam: Arunachali woman sexually assaulted in moving Uber, driver arrested

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Oct 20: A woman was reportedly sexually assaulted in an Uber cab in Guwahati, according to reports on Friday.
The alleged incident occurred near an Indian Oil petrol pump, when the woman was commuting from Ganeshguri to Christian Basti.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station, leading to the arrest of the driver from Zoo Road. The accused, identified as Moslem Ali, is a resident of Nagarberra.
The complaint stated that the driver, under the guise of refuelling the vehicle, sexually molested the woman on a deserted road at night.
The victim is said to be a resident of Arunachal Pradesh. The Uber cab, with registration number AS 25 CC 1847, has been seized by the police.