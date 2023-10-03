Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Hailakandi

HT Digital

Hailakandi, Oct 3: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Hitush Nath, from Hailakandi district on Tuesday.



Nath, posted at Abdullah Police Patrol Post in Hailakandi, was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe. Following a complaint of bribe demand, the anti-corruption cell laid a trap to capture the official.

The ASI is accused of accepting Rs. 10,000 to settle a dispute between two parties.

Taking to their official X handle, the cell posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed ASI Hitush Nath of Abduallah Police Patrol Post, Dist. Hailakandi, immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000/- as bribe for amicably settling dispute between two parties.”