Assam: Bihar man arrested with fake gold in Guwahati

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 26: The Government Railway Police (GRP) at Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati detained an individual on Friday, seizing fake gold in his possession.

The suspect, identified as Alok Kumar from Bihar’s Patori village, was apprehended during a routine check at platform number 2/3. Kumar was carrying a boat-shaped item, weighing approximately 1,500 grams, which was later revealed to be counterfeit gold.

Following the apprehension and seizure, an investigation has been initiated, say officials. More details are expected to be released as the inquiry progresses.