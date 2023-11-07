Assam BJP benefitted from Congress campaign in tea garden areas: CM Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 7: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that numerous key figures from tea garden areas are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move comes in the wake of the Congress’s tea garden campaigns.

The official BJP joining ceremony was held in Biswanath and Tezpur for prominent members of the Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS).

During a media interaction, Sarma stated that several ACMS leaders had already joined BJP and more were expected to follow suit after witnessing the Congress’s outreach in tea garden regions. He further opined that the Congress’s campaign efforts were inadvertently strengthening the BJP.

Assam’s Chief Minister announced that the BJP plans to extend its outreach to the residents of BTR. As part of this initiative, polling agents will visit BTR to interact with the locals.

The Chief Minister stated, “Our goal in BTR is to connect with each polling booth to understand the concerns of the people. BTR is divided into 15 constituencies, each containing 200 polling booths. We have assigned polling agents the responsibility to visit 3,000 booths in the area and address the issues faced by the residents.”