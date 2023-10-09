Assam: Body of elderly man found in Guwahati’s Santipur

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 9: An elderly man’s body was found in a conduit in Guwahati’s Santipur area on October 9, causing shock among locals.

As per sources, the body was recovered from the conduit located along the Indira Gandhi Path in Santipur. The identity of the deceased man, who appeared to be in his 60s, has not been confirmed.

Locals suspect that unidentified miscreants may have murdered the man and disposed of his body in the area.

The Bharalumukh Police Station’s officers arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it for an autopsy. Further information regarding the case is pending.