Monday, March 11, 2024
Assam braces for massive anti-CAA protest after Centre announces introduction of rules

Guwahati, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of betraying the Assamese community by Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi following the enforcement of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) rules by the Centre.

The unveiling of the statue of Lachit Borphukan by the Prime Minister has been interpreted as a symbolic sale of the community. In response to the Centre’s move, which comes just days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha 2024 election dates, the united opposition in Assam has called for protests against the CAA.

The AJP president, Gogoi, has set March 12 as the commencement date for these protests and has urged citizens to show their support.

Gogoi labelled this as a ‘black day for Assam’ and called for collective action to fight for the repeal of the CAA. He further condemned the role of Sarbananda Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma in the enforcement of the CAA in Assam.

In the meantime, the AJYCP office in Guwahati has become a hub of anti-CAA activity, with slogans and posters being used to express their opposition to the Act.

