Assam: BSF personnel seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 crore in Cachar during joint operation

HT Digital,

Cachar, Oct 13: The Cachar Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), initiated a special joint operation in Silchar’s Katakhal district.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, a vehicle, bearing the registration number MZ-05-9625, was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 2,60,000 YABA pills.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta while speaking on the entire operation to the media revealed that these narcotic compounds, sourced from Mizoram’s Champai district, were hidden in a secret compartment of the pickup truck.

The market value of these narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 70 crore. As the police began their search operation, two individuals fled the scene; their search is currently underway.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the Cachar Police for their efforts in crime reduction and their stringent action against drugs.