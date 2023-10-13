31 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 13, 2023
type here...

Assam: BSF personnel seize Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 crore in Cachar during joint operation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Cachar, Oct 13: The Cachar Police, along with the Border Security Force (BSF), initiated a special joint operation in Silchar’s Katakhal district.

- Advertisement -

According to sources, a vehicle, bearing the registration number MZ-05-9625, was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 2,60,000 YABA pills.

Cachar SP Numal Mahatta while speaking on the entire operation to the media revealed that these narcotic compounds, sourced from Mizoram’s Champai district, were hidden in a secret compartment of the pickup truck.

The market value of these narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 70 crore. As the police began their search operation, two individuals fled the scene; their search is currently underway.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has lauded the Cachar Police for their efforts in crime reduction and their stringent action against drugs.

10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Best Ecotourism Destinations in India
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya records massive rise in dengue cases, 44 reported from Garo...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE Best Ecotourism Destinations in India Shweta Tiwari Drool-Worthy Looks