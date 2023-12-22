Assam Cabinet gives nod to settle land disputes for indigenous families across 13 districts

Guwahati, Dec 22: In a significant move aimed at addressing landless among indigenous communities, the Assam cabinet announced on Thursday its decision to settle land disputes in favor of 1,540 landless indigenous families across 13 districts of the state, encompassing both urban and rural areas.

The 13 districts identified for land settlement are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Darrang, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Hojai, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, and Bajali.

This initiative falls under the umbrella of Mission Basundhara 2.0, a comprehensive program aimed at securing land rights for indigenous populations.

In addition to the overarching settlement, the cabinet greenlit 946 proposals for the allocation of land to 645 landless indigenous families scattered throughout the state. This diverse range of proposals includes the conversion of 61 annual patta to periodic patta land, as well as 16 allotments/settlements of land for educational institutions, both government and private.

Moreover, the government approved 128 proposals for allotments to NGOs/societies and 96 proposals for allotments to various government institutions.

The Assam cabinet, in a bid to ensure equitable distribution and utilisation of land, also sanctioned 197 proposals for the dereservation of VGR/PGR (Village Grazing Reserve/Pasture Grazing Reserve) land. Simultaneously, an equivalent quantum of land is earmarked for reservation as VGR/PGR for settlement to landless indigenous families.

These proposals were received from district commissioners of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Biswanath, and Charaideo.

The comprehensive approach adopted by the Assam cabinet reflects a commitment to address the historical land-related grievances of indigenous communities.

Mission Basundhara 2.0 is anticipated to bring about positive changes, not only by ensuring land rights but also by fostering socio-economic development within these communities. The government’s efforts to address landlessness align with broader initiatives aimed at promoting inclusive growth and empowerment across the state.