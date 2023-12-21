Assam Cabinet mulls to provide land for landless indigenous families

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 21: The Assam cabinet has decided to allot land to 1,540 landless indigenous families across 13 districts of the state, both in urban and rural areas.

The districts include Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Darrang, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Hojai, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, and Bajali. This land allocation is part of Mission Basundhara 2.0.

In addition, the cabinet has approved 946 land settlement proposals for 645 landless indigenous families. The government has also approved the conversion of 61 annual patta to periodic patta land, 16 land allotments for educational institutions, 128 proposals for allotments to NGOs or societies, and 96 proposals for allotments to various government institutions.

The cabinet has further approved 197 proposals for the dereservation of VGR/PGR land and the reservation of an equivalent amount of land for landless indigenous families, as recommended by the district commissioners of Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Biswanath, and Charaideo.