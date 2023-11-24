Assam Celebrates Shramik Kalyan Diwas With Grand Ceremony In Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 23: The labour welfare department and Assam Labour Welfare Society organised an impressive celebration of Shramik Kalyan Diwas on Thursday at the GMCH auditorium in Guwahati. The event was graced by the Union minister of state for petroleum & natural gas and labour and employment, Rameswar Teli, who attended as the chief guest.

Shramik Kalyan Diwas is dedicated to commemorating the life and achievements of Lt. Santosh Kumar Topno, an iconic leader of the tea garden community. It is a day focused on the welfare and well-being of labourers, recognising their significant contributions to society.

A notable highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Assam Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Ayushman Bharat (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana – PMJAY) scheme. Assam became the first state in the nation to sign such an MoU.

The program also featured a short video showcasing the achievements of the Commissionerate of Labour, including receiving the Karmashree Award in 2023 and the Skoch Award in 2022.

In recognition of the hard work and dedication of workers, the event included an awards ceremony where individuals and establishments were honoured for their outstanding contributions. Various benefits were distributed to deserving beneficiaries to uplift them socio-economically.

Rameswar Teli, the chief guest, emphasised the importance of recognising and addressing the needs of the labour force to build a stronger and more inclusive society. He expressed gratitude towards the Commissionerate of Labour, Assam, for organising such a comprehensive and impactful event.

Dignitaries present at the event included Sanjay Kishan, minister of state for tea tribe welfare and labour welfare; Atul Bora, minister of agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and veterinary; Chandra Mohan Patowary, minister of environment and forest, act east policy affairs, and welfare of minorities; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, minister of Rajya Sabha; B Kalyan Chakravarty, principal secretary Labour Welfare Department; Megha Nidhi Dahal, commissioner of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC); Anamika Tewari, labour commissioner Assam; Ranjit Prakash, national project coordinator, Setting Adequate Wage of International Labour Organisation; Dhiraj Gowala, president of ATTSA, and Dayal Topno, son of Lt. Santosh Kumar Topno.

The event also featured cultural activities to celebrate the rich diversity and cultural heritage of the labour community. Shramik Kalyan Diwas, 2023, served as a platform to reaffirm the commitment to the well-being of labourers and showcased collaborative efforts for their growth and prosperity.