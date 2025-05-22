Assam Chess Premier League Set to Debut in Guwahati on May 24

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: The All Assam Chess Association (AACA) is all set to launch the inaugural Assam Chess Premier League, a franchise-based chess tournament to be held in Guwahati on May 24 and 25. This two-day event will see eight teams battle it out for the championship in an exciting new format.

The participating teams include:

Axom Rhinos Checkmates

Savoy Checkmates

Ranchi Capitals

91 Yards Club

BTR Warriors

Edu Hub Checkmates

Kalinga Warriors

Knight Movers

According to AACA General Secretary Rajib Dhar, a player auction was recently held, where 56 players were picked from a pool of 350 applicants across India. Assam’s own International Master Saahil Dey attracted the highest bid of ₹53,500 and will represent the Ranchi Capitals.

The tournament will also feature Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha and several talented players from Assam, including Chaarvi Choudhury, Tanisha A R Som, Tanmoy Rajbongshi, Abhirup Saikia, Rahul Soram Singh, Mrinmoy Rajkhowa, and Iftikar Alam Majumder.

Mayank Chakraborty, another notable player from Assam, will miss the event as he is slated to represent India in an international tournament.

The competition format will begin with a round-robin phase, leading to semifinals featuring the top four teams. The winners of these semifinals will clash in the grand finale on May 25.

