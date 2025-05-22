28 C
Guwahati
Thursday, May 22, 2025
type here...

Assam Chess Premier League Set to Debut in Guwahati on May 24

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, MAY 22: The All Assam Chess Association (AACA) is all set to launch the inaugural Assam Chess Premier League, a franchise-based chess tournament to be held in Guwahati on May 24 and 25. This two-day event will see eight teams battle it out for the championship in an exciting new format.

- Advertisement -

The participating teams include:

Related Posts:

  • Axom Rhinos Checkmates
  • Savoy Checkmates
  • Ranchi Capitals
  • 91 Yards Club
  • BTR Warriors
  • Edu Hub Checkmates
  • Kalinga Warriors
  • Knight Movers

According to AACA General Secretary Rajib Dhar, a player auction was recently held, where 56 players were picked from a pool of 350 applicants across India. Assam’s own International Master Saahil Dey attracted the highest bid of ₹53,500 and will represent the Ranchi Capitals.

The tournament will also feature Grandmaster Mitrabha Guha and several talented players from Assam, including Chaarvi Choudhury, Tanisha A R Som, Tanmoy Rajbongshi, Abhirup Saikia, Rahul Soram Singh, Mrinmoy Rajkhowa, and Iftikar Alam Majumder.

Mayank Chakraborty, another notable player from Assam, will miss the event as he is slated to represent India in an international tournament.

- Advertisement -

The competition format will begin with a round-robin phase, leading to semifinals featuring the top four teams. The winners of these semifinals will clash in the grand finale on May 25.

View all stories
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Biggest Blow to Naxalism: Top Maoist Leader Basavaraju Killed in Chhattisgarh...

The Hills Times -
10 Hidden Hill Stations with Stunning Scenic Beauty 10 Best Waterfalls In India For A Perfect Summer Holiday 10 Hidden Gems: Exploring the Enchanting Villages of Northeast India 10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish