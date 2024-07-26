HT Digital

July 26, Friday: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made substantial progress in addressing the backlog of pending cases in the state, reducing the number to 18,286. This reduction is a result of the state government’s concerted efforts to expedite the legal process and ensure timely justice for its citizens.

During a recent review meeting, CM Sarma emphasized the importance of clearing pending cases to improve the overall efficiency of the judicial system. He commended the efforts of the judiciary and the administrative machinery in achieving this milestone.

The reduction in pending cases is expected to enhance public confidence in the legal system and reflect the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability. This achievement is seen as a significant step towards ensuring swift justice and effective governance in Assam.

The state government continues to prioritize judicial reforms and has outlined plans to implement further measures aimed at reducing the pendency of cases. These include the introduction of modern technology and the strengthening of legal infrastructure to support the swift resolution of cases.

With the current reduction in pending cases, Assam is set to improve its legal efficiency, providing a more responsive and robust judicial system for its citizens