Assam CM announces establishment of eight new Adarsha Vidyalayas for quality education

GUWAHATI, Jan 4: In a significant move towards enhancing the education landscape in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared the establishment of eight new Adarsha Vidyalayas across various districts of the state.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to creating the best human resources through quality education, Sarma highlighted the pivotal role of education in shaping the future of Assam.

“Creating the best human resources by imparting quality education has always been the prime focus of HCM Dr @himantabiswa led Govt of Assam. Fulfilling the vision, the govt is all set to establish 8 new Adarsha Vidyalayas across various districts of Assam. @ranojpeguassam,” Sarma announced on the micro-blogging site X.

The initiative aligns with the government’s broader vision to enhance educational infrastructure and provide students with access to quality learning environments.

As Assam continues to focus on building a robust education system, the establishment of these Adarsha Vidyalayas is poised to play a crucial role in shaping the academic landscape of the state and nurturing the next generation of leaders and professionals.