Assam CM announces plans for establishment of Chief Minister’s Museum

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 10: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday convened a meeting with officials from the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department to discuss the establishment of the Chief Minister’s Museum.

The upcoming museum is designed to mirror the Prime Minister’s Museum, with the goal of honoring and safeguarding the cultural legacy of Assam’s esteemed leaders and their impactful contributions to the region.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “HCM Dr. @himantabiswa held a meeting today with officials from the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture Department to discuss the establishment of the Chief Minister’s Museum, modeled after the Prime Minister’s Museum.”

The committee will be visiting the Prime Minister’s Museum to gather insights and engage in discussions with the curators. The objective is to formulate comprehensive plans for the Chief Minister’s Museum through extensive examination and research.

Sarma further highlighted the importance of this project in upholding the cultural and historical legacy of Assam’s leaders.

Following the meeting, it was decided that an expert committee would be formed to supervise the museum’s development. The committee will consist of museum professionals, scholars, historians, and architects.

“An expert committee, to be formed under the direction of HCM and comprising museum experts, academicians, historians, and architects, will visit the Prime Minister’s Museum and consult with its curators to develop detailed plans based on their study and research”, the Chief Minister’s Office added.

