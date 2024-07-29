Assam CM announces significant drop in unemployment

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the State Government has successfully implemented strategies to decrease unemployment rates and provide avenues for growth to the youth, resulting in significant achievements.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the fulfillment of a major election promise, stating, “One of our major election promises and governance focus was on reducing unemployment and giving the youth of the State ample growth opportunity.”

The Chief Minister also informed that after three years of targeted policy interventions, Assam’s unemployment rate has significantly dropped to 6.1%.

Sarma expressed optimism that this figure would continue to decline as the full impact of the government’s initiatives becomes evident.

“After 3 years, the statistics speak for themselves; unemployment is down to 6.1% and will further dip in the coming days when the results of our policy interventions will start to show up,” he added.

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the youth of Assam, emphasizing ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for job creation and skill development. “We are always committed to the youth of Assam!” he further stated.