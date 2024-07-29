29 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, July 30, 2024
type here...

Assam CM announces significant drop in unemployment

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the fulfillment of a major election promise, stating, "One of our major election promises and governance focus was on reducing unemployment and giving the youth of the State ample growth opportunities."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the State Government has successfully implemented strategies to decrease unemployment rates and provide avenues for growth to the youth, resulting in significant achievements.

- Advertisement -

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Sarma highlighted the fulfillment of a major election promise, stating, “One of our major election promises and governance focus was on reducing unemployment and giving the youth of the State ample growth opportunity.”

The Chief Minister also informed that after three years of targeted policy interventions, Assam’s unemployment rate has significantly dropped to 6.1%.

Sarma expressed optimism that this figure would continue to decline as the full impact of the government’s initiatives becomes evident.

“After 3 years, the statistics speak for themselves; unemployment is down to 6.1% and will further dip in the coming days when the results of our policy interventions will start to show up,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The Chief Minister reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to the youth of Assam, emphasizing ongoing efforts to create a conducive environment for job creation and skill development. “We are always committed to the youth of Assam!” he further stated.

10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

No country should dominate others: says Quad in clear message to...

The Hills Times -
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes 8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India